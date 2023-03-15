Meteorologist
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Boldly present weather changes with the NEXT Weather team across WCCO-TV, CBS News Minnesota and WCCO.com
- Analyze, produce, and deliver accurate forecasts utilizing all tools and computer software
- Own breaking weather coverage moments by delivering vital information that helps families plan, prepare and stay safe
- Zero in on what matters most to our community and audience by targeting impacts and lifestyle weather
- Demonstrate the ability to talk about what you know as well as what you don't know about upcoming weather scenarios
- Embrace the great outdoors by tracking weather outside in the elements LIVE as comfortably as the green screen
- Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce, and report stories for newscasts – from weather and news to climate change
- Be flexible to jumping into action whenever severe weather happens, knowing the weather team is stronger when it works together
- Be the master communicator that helps to keep the weather team on the same page as well as helps managers plan for big content opportunities
- Collaborate with all parts of the station, including news, promotion, production, community affairs, engineering, and IT
- Participate in Community Events
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum three years of professional experience in a medium or large market
- Adept in all tools of modern weather forecasting systems, including forecast models
- Open to a flexible schedule and additional hours when necessary
- Up-to-date knowledge of climate change science
- Experience writing for web-based platforms; social media platforms
- Must be willing to join SAG/AFTRA union
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.
