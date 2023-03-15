Title: Meteorologist

Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Boldly present weather changes with the NEXT Weather team across WCCO-TV, CBS News Minnesota and WCCO.com

Analyze, produce, and deliver accurate forecasts utilizing all tools and computer software



Own breaking weather coverage moments by delivering vital information that helps families plan, prepare and stay safe

Zero in on what matters most to our community and audience by targeting impacts and lifestyle weather

Demonstrate the ability to talk about what you know as well as what you don't know about upcoming weather scenarios

Embrace the great outdoors by tracking weather outside in the elements LIVE as comfortably as the green screen

Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce, and report stories for newscasts – from weather and news to climate change

Be flexible to jumping into action whenever severe weather happens, knowing the weather team is stronger when it works together

Be the master communicator that helps to keep the weather team on the same page as well as helps managers plan for big content opportunities

Collaborate with all parts of the station, including news, promotion, production, community affairs, engineering, and IT

Participate in Community Events



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum three years of professional experience in a medium or large market

Adept in all tools of modern weather forecasting systems, including forecast models

Open to a flexible schedule and additional hours when necessary

Up-to-date knowledge of climate change science

Experience writing for web-based platforms; social media platforms

Must be willing to join SAG/AFTRA union

