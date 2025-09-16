Title: Manager, IT

Department: Engineering

This role spans both traditional IT and broadcast engineering disciplines, including:

Job Description:

This role is responsible for leading Media and Information Technology Systems resources and staff, including:

Manages a team of technical engineers, guides and empowers them to plan, compose, implement, and follow through to ensure its integration with the station's strategic plans.

Acts as a trusted advisor, builds and maintains relationships with station department leaders and executives to develop a clear understanding of business needs. Ensures efficient delivery of IT services to meet those needs, and is able to respond with the agility required to address our 24x7 operation and changing business priorities.

Maintains consistent currency on new technologies and platforms, including service automation, machine learning or AI for operational efficiencies, edge computing, and provides direction on what emerging technologies align with the current and future business strategy.

Developing excellent support and training for all employees.

Project management including purchasing, design, documentation and implementation.

Installation of new equipment.

Operation and maintenance of the local area network, Wi-Fi, servers, workstations as well as other network devices, including broadcasting equipment.

Data infrastructure trouble-shooting and monitoring.

Regulatory compliance and documentation.

Compliance with company security policies, SOX and best practices.

Desktop computer management, deployment, patching and monitoring.

Maintaining a hardware inventory of all IT equipment.

Plant network cabling buildout and documentation.

Maintaining Active Directory and Open Directory accounts.

Application support and administration for iNews, Grass Valley Stratus/Edius, Telestream Vantage and other production systems.

Managing telecom systems, including VOIP, data circuits, telephones, cellular phones and mobile device management and end user support.

Required Qualifications:

Minimum five years' experience working in Information Technology Systems in a Supervisory role.

Telecom knowledge including VOIP, Cellular, and data transmissions.

Excellent communication and leadership skills.

Degree in computer science-related field or equivalent experience.

Experience with Media transcoding, transports and storage.

Project management experience including design, purchasing, staffing and implementation.

Hiring Salary Range: $112,000.00 - 125,000.00.

