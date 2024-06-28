Title: Manager, Community Relations

Department: Community

Are you passionate about community engagement, creative storytelling, and driving impactful initiatives? WCCO is seeking a dynamic leader to coordinate our Community Campaigns, Sales Partnerships, Event Planning, Public Relations, and Communications. Join us and play a pivotal role in encouraging a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture within WCCO while making a significant impact in our community.

Key Responsibilities:

Community Campaigns, Sales Partnerships & Event Planning:

Conceptualize, plan, manage, and execute engaging community events.

Collaborate closely with Sales and News teams to develop partnership opportunities and seamlessly integrate them into WCCO's community events and content.

Cultivate relationships with local non-profits and coordinate station fundraising efforts.

Work with diverse vendors and manage event budgets efficiently.

Public Relations & Communication:

Strategize, manage, and execute traditional and social PR efforts.

Leverage each of WCCO's social platforms to share and promote our positive news stories.

Coordinate with CBS counterparts on network priority initiatives.

Craft internal and external communications from station leadership.

Internal Culture:

Be a leader in WCCO's DEI efforts and building a strong internal culture.

Work with a multi-department team to concept, coordinate, and execute station DEI education and culture building events.

Develop and maintain strong press, community, and leadership relationships.

Serve as a trusted advisor to the News Department for community contacts and story content.

Manage Community Relations Assistant and oversee tasks assigned to Community Relations Intern.

Qualifications:

Creative thinker who has an understanding of WCCO's brand and how to apply it to our Community initiatives.

Possess exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

A working knowledge of all WCCO's platforms and how to market on each.

Excellent organizational and time management skills.

Strong interpersonal skills to work closely with other teams and other departments.

Demonstrated leadership and team values

Experience in communications, event planning/execution, project management and public relations

Flexible schedule availability.

Education and experience:

Bachelor's degree in the communication, public relations or marketing field is preferred.

Prior experience in media is preferred.

