Man killed, woman injured in Lake Street shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in south Minneapolis early Monday.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at Lake Street and 12th Avenue South just after midnight.

The man shot died at the scene. The woman was hospitalized and police expect her to be fine. The medical examiner will release the identity of the man who died.

Officers are still trying to find the shooter.

About a mile west on Lake Street, a man was gravely injured in another shooting on Sunday morning. Police have drawn no connection between the two shootings.