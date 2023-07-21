Man in his 30s killed in south Minneapolis shooting, no arrests announced

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in south Minneapolis Friday morning.

According to police, officers from the 5th Precinct were dispatched just before 5:30 a.m. to the area of Nicollet Avenue and Cicl Newman Lane on the report of a possible overdose.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot injury, police said. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died at the hospital.

MORE NEWS: Man who opened fire on Fargo street searched "mass shooting events," officials say

No arrests have been announced yet. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or visit the website.