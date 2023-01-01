Watch CBS News
Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.

The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.

The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.

The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 8:44 AM

