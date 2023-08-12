Man dead, four others injured in south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- One man was shot and four others were injured in a shooting in south Minneapolis Friday evening.

Minneapolis police say the man was dead when officers arrived to the 2200 block of 16th Avenue South around 10:15 p.m. The four others - two men and two women - were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

They were all in the backyard of the house, and two suspects ran north through the alleyway after the shooting, police say.

No one is in custody.