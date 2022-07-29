Watch CBS News
Man, 49, dies after suffering medical emergency on central Minnesota lake

MINNEAPOLIS --  A Twin Cities man died Friday after suffering a medical emergency on a central Minnesota lake.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews responded around 1:45 p.m. to South Lindstrom Lake on a report of a man on a boat struggling to breathe. 

First-responders found the boaters near the Beach Park public swimming area and attempted to help the man, although the lifesaving efforts were not successful. The 49-year-old Coon Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

While officials did not detail when led up to the man struggling to breathe, they said that foul play was not suspected. 

The man's name is being withheld from the public until his family is notified. 

The death remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. 

South Lindstrom Lake is located in Lindstrom, roughly 40 miles northeast of Minneapolis.   

First published on July 29, 2022 / 5:13 PM

