Major crash shuts down stretch of Hwy. 95 in west-central Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Minn. — Investigators are at the scene of a major crash Friday on Highway 95 in west-central Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it happened on the highway near County J, which is about 50 miles east of Eau Claire.

Alert | CLARK Co | Crash | WIS 95 EB/WB | COUNTY J | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) March 8, 2024

Eastbound motorists are urged to take Fisher Avenue to Pinewood Road, then take Riveria Avenue to get back on the highway.

Westbound motorists should take Riveria Avenue to Pineview Road, then take Fisher Avenue to reach the highway.

