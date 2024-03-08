Watch CBS News
Major crash shuts down stretch of Hwy. 95 in west-central Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Minn. — Investigators are at the scene of a major crash Friday on Highway 95 in west-central Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says it happened on the highway near County J, which is about 50 miles east of Eau Claire.

Eastbound motorists are urged to take Fisher Avenue to Pinewood Road, then take Riveria Avenue to get back on the highway.

Westbound motorists should take Riveria Avenue to Pineview Road, then take Fisher Avenue to reach the highway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

