Maintenance Technician

Title: IT Support

Department: Engineering

This role maintains, repairs and installs all technical equipment:

Installs, maintains and helps detail all technical facilities, equipment and related software.

This includes but is not limited to: satellite, microwave, fiber optic and MPEG 2/4 transport, UHF and VHF ATSC digital transmission systems, studio and operations automation systems, control room and routing switchers, IT systems and networks, file based media systems and facility HVAC, electrical and security systems.

The Engineer must interface closely with technology users to identify, trouble shoot and accurately resolve problems.

Candidate must be able to optimally multi-task and access priorities in a fast-paced winning team culture!

Candidate is required to join IBEW Local 292 Union

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Two-year degree or higher, or certificate in Electronics, Engineering, IT or equivalent electronics

Must have a valid Driver's License

Minimum 5 years' experience in television broadcast and television equipment maintenance and repair

A proven "hands on" maintenance background is required

Proven ability to assist and/or lead engineering projects as assigned, including implementation of new technologies.

ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

IT training and experience strongly preferred

SBE certification is a plus

Results-driven, innovative and demonstrate leadership

Must understand and abide by EHS safety rules and procedures that pertain to related job functions

Ability to lift 50 pounds and push 75 pounds.

