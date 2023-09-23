Luke Bryan show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota cancelled due to weather

UPDATE (Sept. 23, 2023): The concert was canceled due to the weather. What follows is an updated version of the original story.

EYOTA, Minn. -- Luke Bryan's concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota was cancelled Saturday due to the weather.

The show was originally part of the singer's 2023 Farm Tour, which is aimed at promoting and honoring the agriculture community.

"The safety of each of you is our first concern and we do not want to jeopardize that in any way," said the Luke Bryan Farm Tour in a statement.

Tickets can be refunded.

The concert would have drawn about 15,000 to Gar-Lin Dairy Farms, causing the town to swell about 6 to 7 times its population size.

"We were talking to one store owner last year, and she said that she did all of her business for the year this weekend last year, so it's significant," Dana Allen-Tully, Gar-Lin Dairy President, said.

In it's second year, the concert was a boost for the rural community in more ways than one.

"They'll be shaking it for Luke Bryan and me," Brian Monroe, owner of OH! Brian's Pub, said.

"Just to take care of all of us out on the farm. Working the ground day in and day out and just to draw attention, we're really proud to be part of that," Allen-Tully said.