Lockdown lifted after bomb threat made to local hospital, police investigating

Fridley Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the Allina Health Call Center received the threat to Mercy Hospital's Unity Campus around 3 p.m. Law enforcement was notified and the campus was put on lockdown.

Police and Allina's security did a search of the property, once the search was finished the lockdown was lifted.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact police. A tip can be submitted at FridleyMN.gov/Tip411.