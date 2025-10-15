Watch CBS News
Lockdown lifted after bomb threat made to local hospital, police investigating

By WCCO Staff

Fridley Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon. 

Police said the Allina Health Call Center received the threat to Mercy Hospital's Unity Campus around 3 p.m. Law enforcement was notified and the campus was put on lockdown. 

Police and Allina's security did a search of the property, once the search was finished the lockdown was lifted. 

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact police. A tip can be submitted at FridleyMN.gov/Tip411.

