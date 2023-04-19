Watch CBS News
Law enforcement in standoff with suspect in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. – An armed standoff is underway Tuesday night in the city of Mankato.

Police say shots were fired Tuesday evening, and the city is asking everyone to stay away from the Hilltop Lane area, which is less than a mile from Mankato East High School.

The school canceled all events Tuesday night, but police haven't released any other details.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

