"They're thick as thieves": Kylie Murr reunites with bestie Melanie Schaffmaster on Gophers volleyball team

MINNEAPOLIS – The Gopher volleyball team has a history of strength at the libero position.

Their new coach, Keegan Cook, brought in a transfer to continue that role: Kylie Murr, the defending Big Ten defensive player of the year.

"I think you want a team that has a bunch of diverse personalities. And Kylie I think is a bit of an outlier within this group, which I'm excited about," Cook said.

Murr is a fifth-year transfer from Ohio State. Her arrival to Dinkytown was a reunion with Gophers starting setter Melanie Schaffmaster. The two were club volleyball teammates growing up in Indiana, from age 12 through high school.

"It definitely made it easier. It wasn't the only reason I'm here, I'm here to compete as well. But to have that friendship, and someone you're comfortable playing with was a big factor," Murr said.

"On the court, [Murr's] very, very, I mean she's a social butterfly at this point. I think she gets along with everyone really well," Schaffmaster said.

Melanie Schaffmaster and Kylie Murr CBS

The two already are living together and say they're more like sisters than friends, going from competitors to teammates once again.

"It was so surreal because we never thought this would happen, because I mean we parted our ways in high school and club. And this fifth year is not normal, so it was cool," Murr said. "I never thought I'd get this opportunity, so when it did come around I definitely wanted to get at it."

"Now that we've been doing open gym together, I was like why did we not go to the same college? Like, why did we not figure this out sooner?" Schaffmaster said. "But I think everything happens for a reason and obviously, we were meant to play together one more time. And I'm super happy it's her last season. I wouldn't want it anyway else."

A savvy, team-forming move by the new head of the program, building chemistry with a head start.

"Just to have that familiarity and experience on the court which takes time to build, they already have it," Cook said. "They're thick as thieves out here, and I'm enjoying the way that they elevate each other."

The Gophers start the season on Aug. 25 at home against TCU.