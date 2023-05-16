Key negotiators wrap work on compromise bill for legalized recreational cannabis in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Legalized recreational cannabis in Minnesota took another big step forward Tuesday after key negotiators completed their work on a compromise deal between the House and Senate.

The conference committee adjourned after a morning meeting, with the tax rate being one of the last items to finalize. It will be a gross receipts tax of 10% on marijuana products, which was the Senate's rate. Those revenues will be shared: 20% for the local governments and 80% for Minnesota.

Once the final draft is put together, it will go to both chambers for a vote. Bill sponsors say they're committed to passing the legislation before the end of the year.

"I'm not expecting any additional changes. Staff has essentially - and leadership has said - this bill is locked," Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, said. "There's not time for changes based on how many hours it's going to take for staff to process this bill."

Lead negotiators on Monday signed off on a couple of agreements, including allowing at-home possession of up to two pounds, which is a middle ground between the House's proposal of 1.5 pounds and the Senate's much higher cap at five pounds.

The panel of House and Senate lawmakers heard several amendments, including one that would allow local governments to limit the retail dispensaries to one for every 12,500 residents and prohibit them within 500 feet of day cares, schools, and public parks. Cities and counties could not outright ban the businesses from operating.

The House had no such limits and the Senate's plan was more restrictive.

"We found a comfortable middle ground that maybe isn't anyone's first choice, but that hopefully everyone can live with on the issue," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.

Lawmakers also increased the plant canopy a small cannabis business can grow and cultivate, and agreed upon language Monday that will also allow medical cannabis businesses to grow, process and manufacture marijuana products for recreational use. There are limits elsewhere on vertical integration.

Additional language added cannabis products -- from marijuana to hemp-derived edibles -- to the list of substances subject to DWI penalties if a person is driving while high.

Starting this summer under the bill, Minnesotans 21 years of age and older would be allowed to have cannabis for personal use without any criminal penalties.