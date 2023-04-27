Justin Kittleson pleads guilty in carjacking of daughter and father outside Blaine Cub Foods

MINNEAPOLIS – A Maple Grove man has pleaded guilty in an armed carjacking and shooting that happened last year outside of a Twin Cities grocery store.

The United States Attorney's Office says Justin Kittleson, 20, is charged with one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On Sept. 24, 2022, Kittleson followed a man and his adult daughter out of the Blaine Cub Foods. As they were loading groceries into the woman's car, Kittleson pulled out a gun and demanded her keys.

Her father intervened, and Kittleson fired his handgun, grazing the father's ear. Kittleson then got in the woman's car and drove off.

MORE: "He was going to have to shoot me" - Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpoint

According to the criminal complaint, police used surveillance video and information from the public to track down Kittleson, and they executed a search warrant at a residence five days later.

Investigators seized two firearms at the residence that were the same caliber as a shell casing found in the Cub Foods parking lot. They also found a sweatshirt that he was seen wearing during the carjacking.

He will be sentenced in mid-August.