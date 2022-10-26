Watch CBS News
Jury will soon begin deliberating in Jawan Carroll murder trial

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jury deliberations could begin Wednesday in the trial for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub.

Jawan Carroll faces two counts of second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.

Jawan-Carroll-1.png
Jawan Carroll Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened in May of last year outside Monarch nightclub. Police say 10 people were shot in a fight.

Two of them died, including a University of St. Thomas student hit by a stray bullet.

Carroll faces decades behind bars if convicted.

