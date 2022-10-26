Jury will soon begin deliberating in Jawan Carroll murder trial
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jury deliberations could begin Wednesday in the trial for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub.
Jawan Carroll faces two counts of second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.
The shooting happened in May of last year outside Monarch nightclub. Police say 10 people were shot in a fight.
Two of them died, including a University of St. Thomas student hit by a stray bullet.
Carroll faces decades behind bars if convicted.
