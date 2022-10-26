Jury will soon begin deliberating in Jawan Carroll murder trial

Jury will soon begin deliberating in Jawan Carroll murder trial

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jury deliberations could begin Wednesday in the trial for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub.

Jawan Carroll faces two counts of second-degree murder and several counts of attempted murder.

Jawan Carroll Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The shooting happened in May of last year outside Monarch nightclub. Police say 10 people were shot in a fight.

Two of them died, including a University of St. Thomas student hit by a stray bullet.

Carroll faces decades behind bars if convicted.