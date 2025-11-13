Title: IT Support

Department: Engineering

WCCO-TV is seeking an IT Support professional.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

This role spans both traditional IT and broadcast engineering disciplines including:

Work optimally with both the IT Manager and Director of Engineering to ensure the availability and proper operation of the computer network, servers, workstations and associated equipment.

Work within a team environment to install, configure and integrate complex systems including broadcast equipment.

Candidates must have a solid understanding of local and wide area computer networks, their components and be able to resolve issues quickly. Availability for supporting our 24x7operation.

Assist and train end users in the best use of technology and file-based video workflows. Also, provide best practices support for remote desktop and VPN access.

Create and maintain accounts in Active Directory, Open Directory. Manage user permissions, access rights and help desk systems.

Prove that software updates and patches are properly installed. Maintain security solutions including anti-virus, firewall, malware and intrusion detection systems.

Provide and maintain system backups and recovery.

Provide strong leadership for implementing disaster recovery protocols.

Assist with tracking and compliance for device data and equipment disposal, fixed assets inventory, access control and environmental health and safety.



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

College diploma or university degree in the field of computer sciences and/or 4 years equivalent work experience.

Microsoft Certified Administrator (MSCA) or equivalent experience.

Highly self-motivated and directed with an attention to detail.

Knowledge of media encoding, transcoding and management.

Strong written, oral communication and interpersonal skills.

Proven customer service orientation.

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

