Title: IT Support

Department: Engineering

This role spans both traditional IT and broadcast engineering disciplines including:

Work effectively with both the Manager of Technology Infrastructure and Director of Engineering to ensure the availability and accurate operation of the computer network, servers, workstations, and associated equipment.

Project lead and implement the installation, configuration and integration of complex systems including broadcast equipment.

Candidates must have a solid grasp of local and wide area computer networks, their components and be able to resolve issues quickly. Availability for supporting our 24x7operation.

The Specialist will assist and train end users in the best use of technology and file-based video workflows. Also, provide standard processes support for remote desktop and VPN access.

Build and maintain accounts in Active Directory, Open Directory. Navigate user permissions, access rights and help desk systems.

Validate software updates and patches are properly installed. Maintain security solutions including anti-virus, firewall, malware, and intrusion detection systems!

Provide and maintain system backups and recovery. Provide strong leadership for implementing disaster recovery protocols.

Assists with tracking and compliance for device data and equipment disposal, fixed assets inventory, access control and environmental health and safety.

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

College diploma or university degree in the field of computer sciences and/or 4 years equivalent work experience.

Microsoft Certified Administrator (MSCA) or equivalent experience.

Highly self-motivated and directed with an attention to detail.

Thorough knowledge of media encoding, transcoding, and management.

Strong written, oral communication and interpersonal skills.

Confirmed customer service orientation.

ADDITIONAL QUALIFICATIONS:

Experience with newscast production work

Strong computer skills and technical trouble-shooting a plus

Ability to multitask and work proficiently in a deadline driven broadcast environment is essential

Strongest candidates will have experience with news audio or studio robotics and have a desire to expand into directing shows using automation

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

vSphere and or Server Admin experience.

