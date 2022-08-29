"It is perfect, I think": Ukranian students get a taste of the State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- A war thousands of miles away is being felt at the Minnesota State Fair. Ukrainian students here as part of a youth leadership program met with Minnesota 4-H members at the State Fair on Monday.

On a bright August day, a group of Ukrainian teenagers are getting a taste of life at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

"A lot of open-minded people. It is perfect, I think," Ukrainian student Dasha Bozhko said.

It's a stark contrast to life in Ukraine, where family members are constantly live in fear.

"It's not very safe anywhere. I know some people are dealing with air raids every day, they have to be in bomb shelters almost every day," youth leader Natalia Etten said.

"I worry because it's very dangerous. It's very dangerous," Bozhko said.

For now, Bozhko and her fellow Ukrainians are finding reprieve in a five-week youth leadership and development program. Much of that time is being spent in Minnesota, and at the State Fair. On Monday, the group joined forces with 4-H'ers for culture, performances and a parade.

"I think the fact that there are so many kind people we don't know who are willing to open their doors and feed us, entertain us, support us, that's the most overwhelming thing beyond what we are experiencing at the Fair," Etten said.

They say the goal is to learn about leadership from other student leaders. So when they return home in a few weeks, they'll be able to help Ukraine in more ways than one.

"I want to improve my country. Who if not me? We do it for Ukraine. We do it for our country," said Bozhko.

The students are also visiting other parts of Minnesota. They will return to Ukraine in three weeks.