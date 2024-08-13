Rep. Ilhan Omar's primary today is latest test for "Squad" members

Rep. Ilhan Omar facing primary challenge Rep. Ilhan Omar facing primary challenge 04:07

Rep. Ilhan Omar is the latest "Squad" member to face a primary that could be close, following the high-profile defeats of Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri.

For the second time in two years, Omar faces a challenge from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels. Omar narrowly beat Samuels in 2022 with a slim margin of roughly 2,500 votes.

"I'm feeling very, very excited," Samuels told CBS News. "Last time it was difficult. People were asking, 'Why are you doing this? You can't win.' And so there was a lot of hedging of efforts and bets and a little bit of reluctance and it required persuasion. This time people are understanding that if they had invested we could have won."

Omar isn't leaving anything to chance. The incumbent lawmaker has crisscrossed the 5th Congressional District knocking on doors, making calls and bringing out progressive heavyweights like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who campaigned with her at a Minneapolis rally last week.

"We are feeling excited about our chances to win on Tuesday," Omar said in a statement to CBS News. "In Minnesota, we believe in the power of organizing for our progressive values. That's why I'm fighting for values of the 5th District, values like protecting reproductive rights, implementing Medicare for All, a just foreign policy, addressing the climate crisis, and an end to childhood hunger. I am looking forward to continuing to champion the progressive priorities of our district and deliver for our community."

Bowman and Bush's races ended up being the two most expensive House primaries in 2024, and Bowman's was the most expensive House primary in history. Omar's race has not attracted nearly as much money, and she has significantly outraised Samuels. Omar has outraised and outspent Samuels, pulling in more than $6.4 million with $1.8 million cash on hand, according to preliminary campaign filings. Samuels raised over $1.2 million.

In recent weeks, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, AIPAC, and its affiliate United Democracy Front poured millions into the contests to unseat Bowman and Bush. The group, along with other pro-Israel lobbying organizations, have spent more than $30 million in House primaries, according to Ad Impact. However, they have not heavily invested in the Minnesota race.

"It's a little bit of a mystery, and I could speculate," Samuels said. "My opponent has probably the highest profile of all of the Squad, so she seems to be impervious and unbeatable, and that kind of has been sold as a truth to the funding community and the national community but the voters here in this district know who Don Samuels is."

But like Bowman and Bush, Omar has been critical of Israel and called for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Samuels has described Omar as "divisive," pointing to her past statements and her position over the war in Gaza.

"I think we should condemn when atrocities happen," Omar told CBS Minnesota in June. "I think it is important that we try to make sure that all of our communities here in the United States feel protected and safe to be able to express themselves regardless of what their views are on what is happening in Gaza."

Some Republicans are also weighing in on the Democratic race and are encouraging district voters to oust Omar by backing Samuels. Royce White, a GOP Senate candidate who is running in the primary to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar, posted on X: "I will gladly give up 5,000 votes in the CD5 primary to accomplish this goal."

Samuels, a 75-year-old Jamaican immigrant who started his career in politics in his 50's, believes his work within the community as a former school board and city councilor on issues like gun violence and public safety will resonate with voters.

"That's my approach, being visible, being accessible, being accountable," Samuels said.