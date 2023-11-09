Hyundai holding software-upgrade clinics in Minneapolis, St. Paul for vehicles targeted by thieves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hyundai is setting up "mobile clinics" at five U.S. locations, including the Twin Cities, to provide anti-theft software upgrades for vehicles now regularly targeted by thieves using a technique popularized on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The South Korean automaker will hold the clinic in Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday, at the old Kmart parking lot on 10 W. Lake St. The St. Paul clinic is on Sunday and Monday at Allianz Arena, located at 400 Snelling Ave. N.

On Thursday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Hyundai Vice President of After Sales David VandeLinde held a news conference to discuss the mobile clinics.

O'Hara says auto theft has become a very serious issue in recent years, with approximately 2,150 Hyundai vehicles stolen in Minneapolis in 2023 — a significant spike compared to previous years.

"The security upgrades that are going to be taking place here this weekend are very much needed to correct that problem and address the public safety issues associated with auto theft," O'Hara said. "While these steps are a step in the right direction, more is needed to ensure this community is safe."

He says the city is averaging six Hyundai vehicles stolen per day.

"That's completely unacceptable," O'Hara said.

O'Hara says the stolen vehicle incidents are often linked to other criminal activity, such as robberies and shootings.

"The most alarming facet of this issue is the involvement of juveniles, youths as young as 11 and 12 years old, who are jumping in and taking advantage of this crime of opportunity," O'Hara added.

VandeLinde says his company took "immediate action" upon the discovery of the viral videos to engineer software upgrades. He says the company also distributed over 125,000 no-cost steering wheel locks to over 850 law enforcement agencies across the country.

"Our focus today is on helping our customers in the Twin Cities receive the assistance they need with anti-theft software or other anti-theft devices," VandeLinde.

Hyundai said it will also support single-day regional clinics run by dealerships before the end of 2023, although it didn't name locations or dates.

The automaker listed the affected vehicles as the 2018-2022 Accent, the 2011-2022 Elantra, the 2013-2020 Elantra GT, the 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe, the 2018-2022 Kona, the 2020-2021 Palisade, the 2013-2022 Santa Fe, the 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport, the 2019 Santa Fe XL, the 2011-2019 Sonata, the 2011-2022 Tucson, the 2012-2017 and 2019-2021 Veloster, and the 2020-2021 Venue.

Theft rates of the affected automobiles soared after thieves discovered these models lacked engine immobilizers, an anti-theft technology that has long been standard in other vehicles.

