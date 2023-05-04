How to watch the coronation of King Charles III live in the U.S.

What to expect from King Charles' coronation A look at the elaborate ceremony planned for King Charles' coronation 04:45

The coronation of Britain's King Charles III will be held on Saturday, May 6, marking the country's first coronation in 70 years.

More than 2,000 guests from around the world are expected to attend the coronation, which will be held at Westminster Abbey starting at 11 a.m. BST, or 6 a.m. ET.

Before the service, Charles and his wife, Camilla, will participate in the King's Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Following the service, the king and queen will greet crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Charles' son, William, the Prince of Wales and next in line for the throne, will play a key role in the coronation. William's family — wife Catherine and three children, George, Charlotte and Louis — will all be there as well. Charles' younger son, Harry, will also attend, although his wife Meghan and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, will not be attending.

What time will the coronation be televised in the U.S.?

The King's Procession will start at 5:20 a.m. ET ahead of the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which will be begin at 6 a.m. ET. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-hosts Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor will anchor live coverage from London across all CBS News platforms starting at 5 a.m. ET. A team will join them in London, including CBS News foreign correspondents Holly Williams, Mark Phillips, Imtiaz Tyab and Chris Livesay, along with royal experts Tina Brown, Julian Payne and Wesley Kerr.

How long will the coronation last?

The coronation is expected to be about two hours. After the ceremony, the king and queen will climb into the Gold State Coach, a gilded, horse-drawn carriage that is more than 200 years old, for another procession back to Buckingham Palace. The procession will retrace the same route as the one earlier in the day and last about 30 minutes.

Charles and Camilla will then receive a royal salute from the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces in the Buckingham Palace gardens. At around 9:15 a.m. ET, or 2:15 p.m. BST, members of the royal family will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of military planes and helicopters belonging to the British army, navy and air force.