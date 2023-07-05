How to watch: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's update on chaotic Fourth of July
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a chaotic Fourth of July at Boom Island in Minneapolis, where police attempted to clear out several dozen people setting off fireworks.
Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m., and a WCCO camera captured at least a dozen officers from the city, Park Police, and the Minnesota State Patrol trying to clear the area. The area was mostly quiet at around 2 a.m.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says he will hold a press conference to discuss the mayhem at 4 p.m.
How to watch Chief O'Hara's update
- Date: July 5, 2023
- Time: 4 p.m. CT
- Watch: Live on CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.
