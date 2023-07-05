Watch CBS News
How to watch: Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara's update on chaotic Fourth of July

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was a chaotic Fourth of July at Boom Island in Minneapolis, where police attempted to clear out several dozen people setting off fireworks. 

Officers responded to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m., and a WCCO camera captured at least a dozen officers from the city, Park Police, and the Minnesota State Patrol trying to clear the area. The area was mostly quiet at around 2 a.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says he will hold a press conference to discuss the mayhem at 4 p.m.  

