How to watch: Latest update on shooting that killed Fargo police officer

MINNEAPOLIS -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will provide an update Friday morning on a shooting in Fargo last week that killed one police officer and injured two others.

Officer Jake Wallin was fatally shot while responding to an accident on Friday. Two other officers -- Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes -- were critically wounded before the gunman was killed by a fourth officer. All three officers were from Minnesota originally.

Fargo Police Department

On Wednesday, Wrigley revealed that the suspect had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns and a homemade hand grenade in his vehicle.

How to watch the new conference

What: North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will provide an update on the investigation of the police shooting in Fargo last week.

Date: July 21, 2023

Time: 10:30 a.m. CT

Location: City Commission Room in the Fargo City Hall

City Commission Room in the Fargo City Hall Watch: Live on CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

Funeral service for Officer Jake Wallin

A funeral service for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin is scheduled for this weekend in northern Minnesota, and Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of his memory and service. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday.

On Saturday at 10:30 a.m., a funeral service will be held at Pequot Lakes High School in Pequot Lakes, according to Wallin's obituary. That will be followed by a private service at Greenwood Cemetery in Nisswa. Donations are encouraged to be made to Soldier's 6, in lieu of flowers.

Prior to the funeral, Wallin's body will be escorted by Fargo law enforcement from Fargo to the high school, with an estimated arrival time of 8:35 a.m. The public is encouraged to show support along the route.

Fargo police will utilize the following route:

• It will depart the Fargo Police Substation on 13th Avenue and 25th Street South northbound on 25th Street South.

• A full memorial loop will be made around the FPD Headquarters at 105 25th Street North.

• The procession will then travel southbound on 25th Street South

• Next, it will go eastbound on I-94 from 25th Street South to I-94 Exit 6 (Highway 336) in Minnesota.

• The procession will travel northbound on Highway 336 to Highway 10.

• Next, it will be eastbound on Highway 10 to Motley, Minnesota.

• The procession will then travel eastbound on Highway 210 to Baxter, Minnesota.

• Then, it will be northbound on Highway 371 to Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

A celebration of life event is also scheduled for the Fargo community on Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m. at Scheel's Arena.