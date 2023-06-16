How to watch: AG Garland to announce findings in MPD investigation following George Floyd's murder

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will be in Minneapolis Friday to announce findings in a highly-anticipated investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

In April 2021, Garland announced the investigation the day after Derek Chauvin's conviction for the murder of George Floyd.

"It will assess the effectiveness of the MPD's current systems of accountability, and whether other mechanisms are needed to ensure constitutional and lawful policing," Garland said at the time.

The attorney general is expected to announce that the MPD will be put under a consent decree, meaning the department will operate under federal court order until it meets specific constitutional guidelines.

The results are expected to show that the Minneapolis Police Department has a history of using excessive force and violating citizens' civil rights, especially Persons of Color.

The department is currently operating under a state settlement agreement, following a similar investigation by the state.