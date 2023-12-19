Watch CBS News
Crime

Grand jury indicts John Turscak in stabbing of Derek Chauvin in federal prison

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin returns to prison after being stabbed 22 times
Derek Chauvin returns to prison after being stabbed 22 times 01:51

TUCSON, Ariz. — A grand jury in Arizona has indicted a man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin 22 times in federal prison.

The indictment, filed Tuesday, shows that 52-year-old John Turscak faces charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Turscak was initially charged in early December. 

Documents allege that Turscak stabbed Chauvin with an "improvised knife" in the law library of the Tuscon Federal Correctional Institution on Nov. 26. In a post-Miranda interview with FBI agents, he said he had been thinking of assaulting Chauvin for approximately one month because of his high-profile nature. 

He saw his opportunity on Black Friday, and said he attacked Chauvin on that day because it was symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement and the "Black Hand" symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia, charges allege.

Turscak is serving a 30-year prison sentence for carrying out crimes while working as a federal informant. His arraignment in Chauvin's stabbing is set for Jan. 5.

Chauvin returned to prison custody in early December. He's serving a 22-year sentence for the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin's legal team said they are working to get him removed from the Tuscon prison unless major changes are made.

NOTE: Featured video is from Dec. 4, 2023

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 3:23 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.