FRIDLEY, Minn. — Fridley police say they need help finding 12-year-old Corwin Panasuk.

They say that Corwin was last seen on Friday November 14 around 5 P.M when he left his home and did not return.

He has been spotted around Blaine and Spring Lake Park.

Police ask anyone who may have seen Corwin to call the Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.

MN BCA