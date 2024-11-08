Frankie McLister WCCO

Frankie McLister, originally from Middletown, Maryland, holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism (Go Devils!), where he received a Region 11 "Mark of Excellence" Award from the Society of Professional Journalists and was an ASU Leadership Scholarship Program scholar. His interest in journalism began early, but he credits his high school internship at WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., where his uncle is a reporter, as pivotal in shaping his career path. Since then, Frankie has reported for KVOA-TV in Tucson, where he contributed to the station's Edward R. Murrow "Overall Excellence" Award, covering southern Arizona's largest wildfire and the 2020 election. He's also reported for KTVK/KPHO-TV in Phoenix, where he covered all the happenings in Maricopa County and the COVID-19 pandemic. Frankie has interned with NBC's TODAY Show, worked at The Kim Komando Show, and has also served as a Board of Governor for three chapters of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences — including the Upper Midwest chapter.

He joined 'CCO as a newbie to Minnesota after a three-year hiatus from the newsroom, during which he worked in PR/Communications for American Airlines and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Passionate about diverse cultures, Frankie enjoys incorporating Spanish into his reporting, drawing on his nine years of study and his time living and studying International Business in Seville, Spain, at Universidad Pablo de Olavide. Outside of work, he values his family — including his parents, two older sisters (Kelly and Caitlin!), 31 first cousins — and is proud to be a "FUNcle" to his niece Parker and Godfather to his Godson Marshall. He's also an avid globetrotter who loves airplanes, the Washington Commanders, spicy food, sunsets, Reese's Cups, hot tubbing, and is passionate about raising awareness for Alzheimer's Disease.

Living by the motto "Work Hard & Be Nice To People" or "trabaja duro y sé amable con la gente," Frankie never takes the power of the First Amendment or the honor of being a journalist for granted. He encourages you to remember, "We're all in this together."

Follow: Facebook | X | Instagram | Email

VITALS

Joined WCCO: 2024

Hometown: Middletown, Maryland

Alma Mater: Arizona State University, Universidad Pablo de Olavide

FAVORITES

Music: Alternative, Country, Latino (!), Reggae and anything by John Mayer

Movie: The Blind Side

TV Show: "What Would You Do?"

Author/Book: Make Your Bed - William H. McRaven

Food: Maryland Crab

Local Restaurant: Ask me again in six months!

Hidden MN Gem: ditto ^

Sport/Exercise: Golf, rock climbing, sand volleyball, tennis, weight-lifting

Historical Figure: Harriet Tubman, Pat Tillman

Famous Minnesotan: Charles M. Schulz

Quote: "Work Hard & Be Nice To People" -Anthony Burrill

Word: Absolutely!

Vacation Spot: Alaska, where my sister lives.

Holiday: 4th of July

Planet: Earth

THIS OR THAT

Facebook or X (or Instagram or TikTok)?: Instagram

Cats or Dogs? Doggos

Beatles or Rolling Stones? John Mayer!

Comedy or Tearjerker? Comedy all the way.

Phone Call or Text Message? Phone call 100%

Mac or PC? Mac(Lister)

Beer or Wine? Hazy IPAs and Cabernet... and old fashions... if we're being specific.

Morning Person or Night Person? Mornings are my jam - always will be.

East Coast vs. West Coast? OG East coaster through and through... but Arizona has my heart... so I have a soft spot for the west.

Star Trek or Star Wars? May the Force be with you.

"Grey Duck" or "Goose"? GOOSE.