Executive Producer
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Oversee planning and execution of weekend news content on all platforms
- Lead aggressive coverage of all breaking news and weather events on WCCO, CBS News Minnesota streaming as well as WCCO.com
- Must have solid news judgment and strong storytelling skills
- Review and copy edit news scripts – ensuring accuracy and fairness
- Mentor, motivate and inspire a multi-platform team of talent, producers, directors, photographers and assignment editors
- Live and breathe the WCCO brand in all content
- Willing to work with all departments – across teams, to produce relevant content
- Strong social media skills
- Compliance with CBS policies and journalistic standards
- Collaborate with news managers on daily content as well as lead special projects as assigned.
- Complete additional duties assigned by News Director
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum 5 years' experience as a producer or 2 years' experience as a news manager
- Must love WEATHER and understand its importance to our audience
- Must understand the power of Minnesota sports; managing our team of sports storytellers and any specials
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications
- Results-oriented leader with strong organizational and communication skills
- Must be cool under pressure and dedicated to bringing out the best in their team
- A risk taker who thrives off innovation
