Title: Executive Producer

Department: News

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Oversee planning and execution of weekend news content on all platforms



Lead aggressive coverage of all breaking news and weather events on WCCO, CBS News Minnesota streaming as well as WCCO.com

Must have solid news judgment and strong storytelling skills

Review and copy edit news scripts – ensuring accuracy and fairness

Mentor, motivate and inspire a multi-platform team of talent, producers, directors, photographers and assignment editors

Live and breathe the WCCO brand in all content

Willing to work with all departments – across teams, to produce relevant content

Strong social media skills

Compliance with CBS policies and journalistic standards

Collaborate with news managers on daily content as well as lead special projects as assigned.

Complete additional duties assigned by News Director

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 5 years' experience as a producer or 2 years' experience as a news manager



Must love WEATHER and understand its importance to our audience

Must understand the power of Minnesota sports; managing our team of sports storytellers and any specials

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications



Results-oriented leader with strong organizational and communication skills

Must be cool under pressure and dedicated to bringing out the best in their team

A risk taker who thrives off innovation

