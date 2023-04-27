Ex-MPD officer Brian Cummings to change plea in 2021 crash that killed Leneal Frazier

MINNEAPOLIS -- The former Minneapolis police officer accused in the fatal high-speed crash that killed Leneal Frazier in 2021 is expected to change his plea on Thursday afternoon.

Brian Cummings, who faces second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide charges, has a plea hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. He originally pleaded not guilty, and his trial was supposed to start on Monday.

Court documents say Cummings was pursuing a stolen vehicle in north Minneapolis shortly after midnight on July 6, 2021, when his marked squad car slammed into the driver's side of Frazier's Jeep at nearly 80 mph.

Before the crash, Cummings was following the car at high speeds "at or approaching 100 mph" through numerous stop signs, red lights, and partially obstructed intersections, many of which blocked the view of approaching vehicles, the complaint said.

(credit: Hennepin County)

Minneapolis police policy says officers are not to pursue suspects when there is an "unreasonable risk to the officer, the public or passengers of the vehicle being pursued." Police can begin a chase if they believe "a serious and violent felony or gross misdemeanor" has either been committed or about to be committed by the suspect.

Over a year later, James Jones-Drain was accused of leading Cummings on the chase; he was charged with two felony counts of vehicle theft and one charge of fleeing a police officer in a vehicle, resulting in the death of a victim.

Frazier, a 40-year-old father of five, was also the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the video of George Floyd's murder that was seen around the world.