2024 Emmy Awards red carpet highlights: Celebrity fashion, quotes and standout moments

Nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards were among the stars gracing the red carpet ahead of Monday night's award show.

Lengthy strikes last summer and fall by members of Hollywood's two major writers and actors unions led to the delay of the Emmys, which are normally held held in September. Monday night's show, which comes a week after the 81st Golden Globes, marks the 75th Emmys. Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson is set to host.

This year's Emmys ceremony takes place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The show airs from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) on FOX. The Emmys in creative arts categories were awarded on Jan. 6; see the complete list of those winners here.

E! began a countdown to the red carpet at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) and is set to kick off live red carpet coverage, hosted by Laverne Cox, at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). People and Entertainment Weekly are also hosting a red carpet show that will stream on their websites and YouTube pages at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT).

Here are the top moments from the Emmy Awards red carpet on Monday:

Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Emmy Awards host Anthony Anderson arrived at the red carpet with his mother, Doris Bowman.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Laverne Cox was tapped to host the Live From E!: Emmys Red Carpet show.

Cox showed up to the red carpet in a strapless, vintage Thierry Mugler gown, wearing her hair in a high ponytail, E! reported.

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, who star in "Only Murders in the Building," were on the red carpet together. Short is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series. Their show is nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri, who just won a Golden Globe for "The Bear," is nominated at the Emmys for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

"Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega, nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, walked the red carpet. The show is nominated for outstanding comedy series.

Joy Sunday

Joy Sunday attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Joy Sunday, known for her role in the Netflix series "Wednesday," walked her first ever Emmys red carpet on Monday. "Wednesday" is nominated for outstanding comedy series. Sunday said she was rooting for "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega, who's nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi, who in June announced she was leaving "Top Chef" after 17 years, walked the red carpet in custom green Marchesa. "Top Chef" was nominated for outstanding reality competition program. The show's stars Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons were also at the Emmys.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph is nominated again for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary." She won the award in 2022. The actress wore Sirian and said she was styled by her daughter.

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams, nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in "Abbott Elementary," wore custom Dolce & Gabbana on the red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, musician Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and husband, Travis Barker, arrive at the Emmy Awards.

Khalid Abdalla

British actor Khalid Abdalla attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Khalid Abdalla, who starred in "The Crown," had the message "Never Again" featured on his palm at the Emmys red carpet.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Quinta Brunson is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her work in "Abbott Elementary."

Daniel Radcliffe and Al Yankovic

British actor Daniel Radcliffe (L) and U.S. musician Al Yankovic FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe was on the red carpet with musician Al Yankovic. Radcliffe played Weird Al in the film "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."

Sam Richardson



Sam Richardson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards Neilson Barnard/ Getty Images

Sam Richardson of "Ted Lasso" was nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts at the 75th Emmy Awards FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Niecy Nash walked the red carpet with her wife, singer Jessica Betts.

Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook arrives at the 75th Emmy Awards. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Issa Rae

Issa Rae arrives at the 75th Emmy Awards. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham

British actress Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 75th Emmy Awards. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Jack McBrayer and Alexander Skarsgard

Alexander Skarsgard and Jack McBrayer arrive at the 75th Emmy Awards. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images