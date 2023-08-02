Active shooter situation in Duluth connected to earlier shooting Wednesday, police say

DULUTH, Minn. – Police are at the scene of an active shooter situation Wednesday in Duluth, the city's second shooting of the day.

The Duluth Police Department says officers first found two victims on the 2500 block of West 2nd Street.

Then at about 2 p.m., officers responded to another shots-fired call about two miles northeast of the first scene, on the 3900 block of 4th Street West.

Police believe these shootings are related, and they are asking the public to stay away from the area of the 2500 block of West 2nd Street.

