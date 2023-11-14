Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Duluth police searching for 81-year-old missing man

By Johnny Kahner

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is asking for public assistance to help find a missing man.

Dale Rogers, 81, was last seen traveling on the Willard Munger State Trail between Duluth and Carlton County. 

He was wearing dark clothing and wind gear on a red recumbent bike, according to police.

His intended destination was Moose Lake. 

Police urge you to contact 911 if you have any information.

