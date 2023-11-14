Duluth police searching for 81-year-old missing man

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is asking for public assistance to help find a missing man.

Dale Rogers, 81, was last seen traveling on the Willard Munger State Trail between Duluth and Carlton County.

He was wearing dark clothing and wind gear on a red recumbent bike, according to police.

The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating 81-year-old Dale Rogers. Dale is described as being a 5'6", 160-pound, white male with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and wind gear on a red recumbent bike. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/akwuiOr4xu — Duluth MN Police (@DuluthMNPolice) November 14, 2023

His intended destination was Moose Lake.

Police urge you to contact 911 if you have any information.