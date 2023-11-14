Duluth police searching for 81-year-old missing man
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department is asking for public assistance to help find a missing man.
Dale Rogers, 81, was last seen traveling on the Willard Munger State Trail between Duluth and Carlton County.
He was wearing dark clothing and wind gear on a red recumbent bike, according to police.
His intended destination was Moose Lake.
Police urge you to contact 911 if you have any information.
