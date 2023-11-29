Director of Marketing & Brand

Title: Director Marketing & Brand

Department: Creative

WCCO CBS Minneapolis is looking for an innovative, versatile, and creative leader ready to move the business of local media marketing and management forward! You will establish efficient strategies for brand development and visual execution. You will be a lead brand ambassador internally and externally for WCCO and the CBS Stations by taking ownership of a bold multi-platform marketing and an interactive community strategy. This is a Department Head position that reports to the President & General Manager.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Lead all aspects of WCCO's brand, marketing, graphics, promotional, and community involvement efforts across all platforms.

Serve as the primary point of contact for WCCO with the CBS News and Stations Group Marketing Team, facilitating detailed partnerships and ensuring alignment with overall marketing strategies.

As a Regional Marketing Station, WCCO plays a pivotal role in growing the CBS brand's reach and role within communities. This role entails working closely with the Group Marketing Team to implement innovative marketing initiatives that bolster the station's presence and enhance its reputation.

Build and manage a team of impactful marketers, designers, and community engagement producers.

Uphold brand standards and guidelines across all news-related visuals, graphics, and promotional materials, maintaining an established and recognizable brand presence.

Shown leadership capabilities with a track record of recruiting, retaining, and guiding staff. Be a champion of the team and the internal culture!

Be responsible for the direction, production, and scheduling of all marketing messages, scripts, spots, campaigns, tent pole events, client commercials, and other creative with an understanding of strategic media planning and media buying.

Collaborate with News Director and News Team to ensure alignment with the overall brand strategy. Be a relationship builder between Creative and News teams to improve the bond between brand and news storytelling.

Collaborate with the research department to understand viewer insights and translate those insights into creative strategies that entertain, enlighten, and engage our audience.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Candidates with 3-5 years of experience in management, promotion, and production are encouraged to apply.

Excellent communication skills are sought for this dynamic position. Successful candidates will work closely with the General Manager and other department heads to position the station brand and bring creative ideas to life.

Demonstrated management experience and the ability to achieve results are important.

A strong proficiency in graphic design, editing, production systems, and software is also required.

Previous experience in the field of mass media, communications, marketing, or advertising would be a plus.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

