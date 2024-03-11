Title: Digital Manager

Department: Digital

CBS Minneapolis is looking for a strong and strategic digital content leader to oversee web content, on-demand video production and distribution, and social media marketing for WCCO News and WCCO.com! The selected candidate will actively partner with the station's Director of Streaming and Digital Media, WCCO's Vice President of News, other news managers, and with regional and national editorial leaders from CBSNews.com. The content manager will ensure that all web publishing is accomplished accurately, boldly, and in alignment with CBS content strategies. Additionally, this leader will supervise a staff of digital content producers and set a local editorial calendar, purposefully track real-time metric trends, and offer ongoing mentorship and feedback to members of the digital team!

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

A minimum of 2 years of experience in web content management experience is required

Knowledge of common web CMS systems, Stratus/Edius, and a working knowledge of HTML

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Knowledge and passion for local news, sports and politics

Demonstrated news judgment and editorial standards

Social media knowledge and practice

Understanding of digital metrics and performance indicators

Bachelor's degree in journalism, marketing or a related field preferred

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Cultivate and maintain cross-functional team of content producers performing at the highest level of service to all communities WCCO News serves

Coordinate an editorial calendar and daily execution for coverage

In partnership with the Digital Director, collaborate with revenue teams on content strategies and execution

Track and report engagement metrics to help guide content decisions in both the digital and linear news spaces

Collaborate with the national and regional editorial and operations teams on editorial site and news app design and content strategy

Work with the local marketing team to increase user consumption and awareness of WCCO's digital content on all platforms, including its streaming service, CBS News Minnesota and YouTube

Be accountable for achieving site and streaming traffic goals and key performance indicators

Click here to apply online.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.