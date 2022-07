Title: Digital Content Producer

Department: News

Responsibilities include, but are not limited, to:

Leading all aspects of content on CBS NEWS MINNESOTA by building show rundowns and segments, editing video and scripts whenever needed.

Tracking news and events; coordinating coverage with managers and line producers.

Constantly updating news stories in the stream and producing breaking news and other updates as they happen instead of waiting for a scheduled newscast

Anticipating the needs of CBS NEWS MINNESOTA with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.

Coding/stacking rundown content with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.

Writing memorable headlines, scripts and segments.

Working with managers and the entire digital team to develop and produce special content applying the resources and storytelling of the entire WCCO Newsroom.

Conducting interviews in the field or over web camera, shooting video, producing content, and editing video for audiences on digital and social media platforms.

Writing content on occasion for WCCO's web site.

Demonstrating expertise in timing in a control room environment.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

2+ years' experience in creating and building show rundowns in cable, broadcast or digital environment OR creating digital video content in a newsroom.

Proven success in operating in a fast-paced environment

Ability to work under tight deadlines to write headlines and edit video for live digital broadcast.

Detailed knowledge of social media and the competitive digital news environment.

Familiarity with editing systems such as Edius/Stratus, Final Cut, Adobe Premiere required.

Familiarity with iNews, and Cripsin Rapid Play preferred.

Available for early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Understanding of SEO

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.