Title: Digital Content Producer (part-time)

Department: News

CBS NEWS MINNESOTA is looking for a Part-Time Digital Content Producer to work on WCCO's live streaming network and other digital outlets, managing and creating content for audiences. The content producer will work with a digital team managing, optimizing and timing live and on-demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms. The content producer works in coordination with News Managers and Broadcast Line Producers during live news programs, and takes on other responsibilities such as writing headlines, conducting interviews, editing and publishing video, and maximizing SEO and shareability of all content.

Hiring Salary Range: $25.45 per hour.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Overseeing content on CBS NEWS MINNESOTA by building show rundowns and segments, editing video and scripts whenever needed.

Tracking news and events; coordinating coverage with managers and line producers.

Constantly updating news stories in the stream and producing breaking news and other updates as they happen instead of waiting for a scheduled newscast

Anticipating the needs of CBS NEWS MINNESOTA with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.

Coding/stacking rundown content with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.

Writing memorable headlines, scripts and segments.

Working with managers and the entire digital team to develop and produce special content utilizing the resources and storytelling of the entire WCCO Newsroom.

Conducting interviews in the field or over web camera, shooting video, producing stories, and editing video for audiences on digital and social media platforms.

Writing content on occasion for WCCO's web site.

Demonstrating expertise in timing in a control room environment.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

2+ years' experience in creating and building show rundowns in cable, broadcast or digital environment OR creating digital video content in a newsroom.

Demonstrated success operating in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work under tight deadlines to write headlines and edit video for live digital broadcast.

Thorough knowledge of social media and the competitive digital news environment.

Familiarity with editing systems such as Edius/Stratus, Final Cut, Adobe Premiere required.

Familiarity with iNews, and Cripsin Rapid Play preferred.

Available for early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Understanding of SEO.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.