Title: Digital Content Producer

Department: Digital

CBS is looking for a phenomenal Digital Content Producer to work on our web sites, YouTube pages, local 24-hour streaming channels, and other digital outlets, leading and creating content for audiences in the Twin Cities and Detroit markets. The digital content producer will be based in Minnesota, and work with a digital team to optimize written content and headlines, and create and organize live and on-demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms. The digital content producer also will work in coordination with news managers, television line producers, reporters and others to create and publish written content, conduct interviews, and edit and publish video on demand, while enhancing search engine optimization (SEO) and shareability of all content.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited, to:



Writing content regularly for Twin Cities and Detroit local editions of CBSNews.com

Tracking news and events; coordinating coverage with managers and other digital producers

Constantly updating and managing news stories on all platforms, and producing breaking news and other updates purposefully

Writing effective, optimized, and memorable headlines, stories, scripts, and segments

Creating and publishing digital content to meet strategic content goals

Working with managers and the entire digital team to develop and produce special digital content, applying the resources and storytelling of newsrooms in Minnesota and Detroit

Overseeing content on our streaming services CBS News Minnesota and CBS News Detroit by building show rundowns and segments, and editing video and scripts whenever needed

Conducting interviews in the field or over web camera, shooting video, producing stories, and editing video for audiences on digital and social media platforms

Other duties as assigned

Required qualifications:

2+ years of experience as a digital content news producer or show producer in cable, broadcast or digital content work environment

Demonstrated success operating in a fast-paced work environment

Ability to work under tight deadlines to write headlines and edit video for live digital broadcasts

Thorough knowledge of social media and the competitive digital news environment

Expertise in AP style and writing

Prior experience with editing systems such as Edius/Stratus, Final Cut, Adobe Premiere required

Prior experience with iNews, and Crispin Rapid Play preferred

A producer in this role will regularly work four 10-hour shifts on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. This schedule will change in the event of breaking news or to help cover shifts when other staff members are off.

Understanding of SEO

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED



Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

