Title: Digital Content Producer

Department: News

CBS NEWS MINNESOTA is looking for a Digital Content Producer to work on WCCO's live streaming network, WCCO.com and other digital outlets, managing and creating content for audiences! The content producer will work with a digital team to manage, optimize, and time live and on-demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms. The content producer works in coordination with News Managers and Broadcast Line Producers during live news programs, and takes on other responsibilities such as writing headlines, publishing and updating articles, editing and publishing video, conducting interviews, and improving SEO and shareability of all content.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

Leading all aspects of content on CBS NEWS MINNESOTA by building show rundowns and segments, editing video and scripts whenever needed.

Aggressively manage and publish updated news stories and video segments, concentrating on developing stories and breaking news.

Tracking news and events; coordinating coverage with managers and line producers.

Constantly updating news content in the stream and producing breaking news and other updates as they happen instead of waiting for a scheduled newscast.

Anticipating the needs of CBS NEWS MINNESOTA for video, graphics, scripts and other elements.

Coding/stacking rundown content regarding video, graphics, scripts and other elements.

Writing memorable headlines, scripts and segments.

Working with managers and the entire digital team to develop and produce special content, applying the resources and storytelling of the entire WCCO Newsroom.

Conducting interviews in the field or over web camera, shooting video, producing content, and editing video for audiences on digital and social media platforms.

Demonstrating expertise in timing in a control room environment.

Build videos for multiple platforms, including WCCO.com and its social media channels.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Proven experience in crafting and publishing digital news stories and video content.

Proven success operating in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to prioritize multiple tasks under tight deadlines to write headlines, publish articles, and edit video for live digital broadcast.

Familiarity with editing systems such as Edius/Stratus, Final Cut, Adobe Premiere required.

Familiarity with iNews, and Crispin Rapid Play preferred.

Available for early mornings, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Strong ability to write accurate and compelling copy for both broadcast and web.

Knowledge of Associated Press style and standard methodologies in journalism.

Knowledge of social media and the competitive digital news environment.

Understanding of SEO and Google Trends.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Hiring Salary Range: $52,934.00 - 70,844.00.

The hiring salary range for this position applies to New York, California, Colorado, Washington state, and most other geographies. Starting pay for the successful applicant depends on a variety of job-related factors, including but not limited to geographic location, market demands, experience, training, and education. The benefits available for this position include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) plan, life insurance coverage, disability benefits, tuition assistance program and PTO or, if applicable, as otherwise dictated by the appropriate Collective Bargaining Agreement.

