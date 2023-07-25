Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Dave Chappelle coming to Xcel Energy Center in September

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 25, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 25, 2023 01:00

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is set to return to the Twin Cities this fall for the first time since a public uproar caused his First Avenue gig last summer to change venues last minute.

Chappelle is set to stop at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 23 as part of a nationwide tour that starts in August. Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

Chappelle was scheduled to perform at First Avenue last July, but the show was moved to the Varsity Theater at the last minute after fan outcry about transphobic material in the comedian's Netflix specials. He taped one of his Netflix specials at Target Center in Minneapolis.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 8:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.