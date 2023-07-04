Watch CBS News
Crews search for 3 men missing in the Mississippi River near Red Wing

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RED WING, Minn. – Crews searched Monday evening for three men who went into the Mississippi River north of Red Wing Monday evening.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call came in at about 7:30 p.m. that an angler went overboard while fishing with two other men at the mouth of the Vermillion River, near where it discharges into the Mississippi.

The other two anglers jumped in to save the man, and none resurfaced.

Monday's multi-agency search effort ended just before 9 p.m. due to possible severe weather in the area. It will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 10:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

