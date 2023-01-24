Crescent Cove, one of only 3 children's hospice homes in U.S., thrives on generosity of donors

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Hospice homes are common for adults, with over 4,700 across the country. For children, there are just a handful. There is only one in Minnesota.

Crescent Cove is the only children's respite and hospice home in the Midwest and one of only three in the country. It offers compassionate care for children and young adults who have a shortened life expectancy.

On the first day of her first visit, Christina Kademan's smile lit up the entire home and her voice spoke joy. Fittingly, she spent part of her music therapy at Crescent singing Katy Perry's "Firework."

"She has spastic quad cerebral palsy, so it makes life different," said father Derek Kademan. "She likes being involved in doing everything that the other kids would."

Art, touch and music are among the many therapies used to make kids feel less pain, all of it at no cost to families. Unlike adult hospice care, pediatric hospice is not often reimbursed by private insurance or eligible through reimbursement through Medicaid. That means generous giving is what it takes to keep Crescent Cove going and growing.

The home is attentive to the needs of the entire family.

"Parents have a short break. They get to catch their breath, and even observe how special it is to see their son or daughter loved by another person," Katie Lindensfelder said.

The home was a passion of Twins legend Harmon Killibrew, who worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds before he passed away.

"I just feel his love and I know he's so proud to see that we just persevered. It really felt like a miracle," Lindensfelder said.

A miracle that has become a mission for the nurses and staff at Crescent Cove. So parents like Derek Kademan can give their kids every possible opportunity in this life.

"Wondering what would happen if something happened to me, that's probably the hardest. Knowing that Christina's not going to live as long as other kids is always in the back of my mind," he said.

Crescent Cove will host it's biggest fundraiser of the year, a sold-out gala this Saturday night. You can still join virtually with a $25 donation. Click here for more information.