Clyde Lee III charged with murder in fatal February shooting near Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

MINNEAPOLIS — A Brooklyn Park man is charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting near the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden in February.

Nineteen-year-old Clyde Lee III faces one count of second-degree murder, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday. Authorities charged Lee by warrant and his "whereabouts are unknown," the criminal complaint states.

Court documents accuse Lee of shooting 25-year-old Deveall McClendon on Feb. 6 near Lyndale Avenue South and Vineland Place.

According to the complaint, footage from multiple nearby cameras showed two vehicles traveling parallel to each other on Lyndale Avenue before one of the vehicles crashed into a Toyota at the intersection. The other vehicle, which authorities allege Lee was driving, continued through the intersection and left the area.

Police responded to the crash and witnesses told them they heard gunshots just before the collision. The victim, McClendon, had six gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said evidence recovered from the scene indicates two different guns were fired. They found a closed backpack with a rifle in it in the backseat of McClendon's vehicle.

Police tracked the license plate of the suspect vehicle and found it in Maple Grove several days later, though Lee was not driving it at the time. The man behind the wheel said he and his girlfriend, the registered owner, were the only ones with access to the car.

Investigators tied Lee to the crime via matching discharged 10mm cartridge casings found at the scene of McClendon's shooting, in the suspect vehicle and from another shooting in June 2022. The complaint states Lee was seen in a Snapchat video with a 10mm handgun near the area of the summer shooting.

Using Snapchat's tracking data, investigators learned Lee's movements matched those of the suspect vehicle on Feb. 6.

Note: The video above originally aired Feb. 6, 2023.