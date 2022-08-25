Watch CBS News
Closing arguments underway in trial of Jerry Westrom in cold case murder

Jerry Westrom’s murder trial begins
Jerry Westrom’s murder trial begins 02:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- Closing arguments are underway Thursday in the trial of Jerry Westrom, who is charged with the 1993 murder of Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis. 

WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom and reported at 11 a.m. that the prosecution had made its case and that the defense was presenting its closing arguments. The case could be in the hands of the jury by the early afternoon. 

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors argued that Westrom's footprint matched a bloody footprint found at Childs' home, and his DNA was found on several items in the apartment, including a comforter and a towel in the bathroom.  

Childs, 35, was found stabbed to death in her apartment. Westrom is facing a first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutor Mike Radmer told the jury last week that Westrom's assault was premediated and he was determined to kill Childs.

On the other hand, Westrom's defense has argued that Childs, who worked as a prostitute, could have been killed by another person, her alleged pimp, who lived in this same apartment complex. Some of the man's hairs were found in Childs' hand. That man died in 2017. 

Defense attorney Steve Meshbesher called the prosecution's evidence circumstantial and based on assumptions. 

Westrom was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA. 

