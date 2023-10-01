Charges dismissed in Chisago County arson that killed man, injured woman

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — A central Minnesota man is no longer facing charges in connection with a fire started by arson that killed a man and severely injured a woman in June.

Dallas Evenstad was previously charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault, but according to court records, both charges were dismissed Thursday.

Court records did not list a reason for the dismissals.

The fire occurred in June at a home in Fish Lake Township. Charles Stene, 69, died at a hospital after the fire. A woman was also hospitalized with critical injuries.