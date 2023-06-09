Justice Department unseals Donald Trump indictment—and reveals the charges against him

Washington — The historic federal indictment filed against former President Donald Trump was made public Friday, detailing the charges the former president is facing related to his handling of sensitive government records after leaving the White House.

The 44-page indictment filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida alleges that Trump "endeavored to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal retention of classified documents." The indictment names Walt Nauta, an aide to Trump who served as a White House valet, as a co-conspirator.

The indictment lists 37 counts in all against Trump:

31 counts of willful retention of classified documents

1 count of conspiracy to obstruct justice

1 count of withholding a document or record

1 count of corruptly concealing a document or record

1 count of concealing a document in a federal investigation

1 count of scheme to conceal

and one count of making false statements and representations.

Trump was summoned to appear in federal district court in Miami on Tuesday for an arraignment.

The 38 counts in the indictment stem from special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into documents recovered from Trump's South Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago, after he left the White House in January 2021. Roughly 300 documents marked classified in all were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in the months after the end of Trump's presidency.

The indictment states that Mar-a-Lago "was not an authorized location for the storage, possession, review, display, or discussion of classified documents" after Trump left office.

"Nevertheless, Trump stored his boxes containing classified documents in various locations at The Mar-a-Lago Club — including in a ballroom, a bathroom and shower, an office space, his bedroom, and a storage room," according to the filing.

Trump allegedly showed classified documents to others

It also alleges Trump showed classified documents to others and notes that on multiple occasions, the former president spoke of the importance of protecting classified information, both as a candidate in 2016 and then as president.

According to the indictment, there were two occasions in 2021 when Trump showed classified documents to others. The first occurred in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, during a recorded meeting with a writer, publisher and two staff members, none of whom had security clearances. Trump "showed and described a 'plan of attack' that he said was prepared for him by the Defense Department" and called the plan "highly confidential" and "secret."

He then said, "As president I could have declassified it … Now I can't, you know, but this is still a secret," the filing states.

The second occasion took place weeks later, in either August or September 2021, also at the Bedminster property. The indictment states that Trump showed an official with his political action committee who also lacked a security clearance a classified map related to a military operation and "told the representative that he should not be showing it and that the representative should not get too close."

Unlawful retention and obstruction

The FBI opened its investigation into the alleged unlawful retention of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago at the end of March 2022, and a federal grand jury investigation started the next month.

Prosecutors detailed what they said were the former president's efforts to obstruct the probe, includinge suggesting his attorney falsely represent to investigators that Trump didn't have documents relevant to a grand jury subpoena and directing Nauta to move boxes of records to conceal them from Trump's lawyer, the FBI and grand jury.

He also suggested his attorney hide or destroy documents covered by the subpoena, which was issued in the spring of 2022, the indictment says.

It asserts that Trump kept classified documents "originated by, or implicating the equities of" number agencies within the intelligence community, including the CIA, National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, and Departments of Energy, Defense and State.

The criminal case brought by federal prosecutors in Florida is unrelated to the state charges leveled against him in April in New York. That indictment entails allegations of falsification of business records.

Smith is also examining efforts to stop the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election and events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, and that investigation remains ongoing.