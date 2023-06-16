Brook Park 15-year-old goes missing, authorities seek public's help
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old from Brook Park.
According to the BCA, the Pine County Sheriff's Office says Zoe Oswald hasn't been seen since June 1. It's believed she was in St. Paul June 9, near the vicinity of Xcel Energy Center.
Police believe she's still somewhere in the Twin Cities metro area.
She was last seen wearing a crop top and ripped jeans. She's described as having multiple tattoos on her hands, back, chest and legs. The BCA shared photo of Oswald with red-dyed hair, but said they believe her hair might be brown now.
Anyone with information is asked to call 320-629-8380.
