Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Brook Park 15-year-old goes missing, authorities seek public's help

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of June 16, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of June 16, 2023 01:58

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old from Brook Park.

According to the BCA, the Pine County Sheriff's Office says Zoe Oswald hasn't been seen since June 1. It's believed she was in St. Paul June 9, near the vicinity of Xcel Energy Center.

Police believe she's still somewhere in the Twin Cities metro area.

She was last seen wearing a crop top and ripped jeans. She's described as having multiple tattoos on her hands, back, chest and legs. The BCA shared photo of Oswald with red-dyed hair, but said they believe her hair might be brown now.

Anyone with information is asked to call 320-629-8380.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 4:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.