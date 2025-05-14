Watch CBS News
HealthWatch

Men more likely to die of "broken heart syndrome" compared to women, study finds

By
Sara Moniuszko
Reporter, Lifestyle & Wellness
Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.
Read Full Bio
Sara Moniuszko
Edited By
Sarah Lynch Baldwin
Deputy Managing Editor
Sarah Lynch Baldwin is a deputy managing editor of CBSNews.com. She helps lead national and breaking news coverage and shapes editorial workflows.
Read Full Bio
Sarah Lynch Baldwin

/ CBS News

Can a broken heart kill you?
Can a broken heart kill you? 02:01

Men are twice as likely to die from the stress-related heart condition commonly called "broken heart syndrome" compared to women, according to new research. 

The condition, formally known as Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, is associated with severe emotional distress or stressful events, such as the death of a loved one. Symptoms typically include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat.

A study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association analyzed nearly 200,000 U.S. adults with data from 2016 to 2020. It found that despite the condition being more common among women, the death rate among them was 5.5%, compared to 11.2% for men.

The cause of the mortality discrepancy is not fully understood, the authors said, adding it could be due to hormonal differences or physical stress being a more common trigger for men than emotional stress. 

"Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a serious condition with a substantial risk of death and severe complications," study author Dr. Mohammad Reza Movahed, an interventional cardiologist and clinical professor of medicine at the University of Arizona's Sarver Heart Center, said in a news release

In the five-year study period, complications from the condition included cardiogenic shock, where the heart can't adequately pump blood, which occurred in 6.6% of people; atrial fibrillation, a type of irregular heart beating, in 20.7%; cardiac arrest in 3.4%; congestive heart failure in 35.9% and stroke in 5.3%.

Movahed said patients with stress-induced cardiomyopathy should be monitored for serious complications and treated promptly, adding that some complications may be preventable with early treatment methods. 

The author also called the continued high death rate "alarming," suggesting more research is needed for better treatment options and new therapeutic approaches to this condition.

Sara Moniuszko

Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking and trending news for CBS News' HealthWatch.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.