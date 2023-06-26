Body found shot dead inside vehicle in Becker County

PINE POINT, Minn. -- The Becker County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone was shot and killed in a vehicle there.

According to investigators, the body of the victim was found in a vehicle after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, in the village of Pine Point.

The vehicle was described as a gray Pontiac G6, and it had a White Earth license plate.

The victim's identity was not immediately available, and no other details were being released by authorities as of Monday morning. They have not yet said whether they believe the case to have been a homicide.

Anyone who might have more information on the case is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office immediately at 218-847-2661.

The investigation also involves the White Earth Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, White Earth Conservation, Paul Bunyan Task Force, West Central Task Force, Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.