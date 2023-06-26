Watch CBS News
Crime

Body found shot dead inside vehicle in Becker County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 26, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of June 26, 2023 01:23

PINE POINT, Minn. -- The Becker County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone was shot and killed in a vehicle there.

According to investigators, the body of the victim was found in a vehicle after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, in the village of Pine Point.

The vehicle was described as a gray Pontiac G6, and it had a White Earth license plate.

The victim's identity was not immediately available, and no other details were being released by authorities as of Monday morning. They have not yet said whether they believe the case to have been a homicide.

Anyone who might have more information on the case is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office immediately at 218-847-2661.

The investigation also involves the White Earth Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, White Earth Conservation, Paul Bunyan Task Force, West Central Task Force, Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 12:24 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.